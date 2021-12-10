Advertisement

Fire damages Topeka duplex

(KFYR)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters say a blaze caused moderate damage to a Central Topeka duplex Thursday.

Topeka firefighters responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in the 2500 bk of SE Virginia Ave. All occupants were able to get out before they arrived.

They were able to contain the fire to the back of the duplex, but say moderate damage was done to the walls and siding. TFD estimates the fire caused $20,000 in structural damage, as well as ruining $5,000 of personal belongings. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical failure on the outside of the duplex.

