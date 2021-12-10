Advertisement

Fire crews respond to report of ‘unusual odor’ at Washburn Rural High School

Investigation determines odor came from air being drawn into the building from construction area
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded Friday morning to Washburn Rural High School after receiving a report of a burning odor in the building but found no fire or damage.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at the school, 5900 S.W. 61st.

Martin Weishaar, spokesman for Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437, said fire crews were called because of an “unusual odor” in the building.

Weishaar said there was a concern that the odor was coming from a part of the building where some electrical equipment could have been overheating.

However, Weishaar said, it was determined that the odor was caused by “outside air being drawn from an area where some construction equipment was being used.”

After investigating for around an hour, fire crews cleared the scene.

Crews from the Mission Township Fire Department, Kansas Air National Guard Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department all responded to the scene.

No damage or injuries were reported.

