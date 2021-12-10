Fire crews respond to report of possible fire at west Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a report of a possible fire late Friday morning at a west Topeka apartment building but reported no damage resulting from the incident.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Bluewood East apartments at 5217 S.W. 12th Terrace. The location was just west of S.W. 12th Terrace and Fairlawn.

Topeka fire officials said at the scene the incident was believed to be related to lint in a dryer.

Firefighters were on the second floor of the three-floor building as they investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.