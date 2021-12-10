As Douglas Co. health order set to expire, LDCPH urges residents to continue to follow guidelines ahead of holidays

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Douglas County’s latest health order is set to expire, the Health Department has urged residents to continue to follow COVID guidelines to keep the community safe during the holidays.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says Unified Command leaders and public health officers have strongly encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, test and wear masks regularly as the holidays approach and cases and hospitalizations in the county increase.

While the local public health order which requires masks for children will expire on Dec. 22, LDCPH said health officers have indicated this is not the time for residents to let their guard down.

“Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic is not over and COVID is something we will have to live with moving forward,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local health officer, said. “The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, including a booster vaccine. Breakthrough infections do occur, but the vaccine will lower the risk of severe disease and death.”

Marcellino and Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, local health officer and infectious disease physician at LMH Health, have recommended residents continue to follow these public health guidelines:

Get vaccinated. The doctors said anyone 5 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which is widely available at pharmacies and health clinics.

Get a booster dose. The doctors said all fully vaccinated residents, ages 16 and older, are eligible to get a booster if six months have passed since they got their last Moderna or Pfizer vaccination or two months have passed since they got their Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

Get tested. The doctors said self-tests can protect residents and the community by reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19. Self-tests can be used whether symptoms have arisen or not. The CDC recommends testing before joining indoor gatherings with those not living in the same household. They said symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Wear a face covering when indoors or in crowded spaces. The CDC has recommended everyone 2 and older who is not fully vaccinated wear a mask in indoor public spaces. If fully vaccinated, to maximize protection and prevent the possible spread of the virus, residents should wear a mask indoors in public. The CDC said Douglas Co. is experiencing high transmission.

“People should be masked if they’re in indoor public spaces or outdoor crowded spaces, especially with COVID cases rising and the upcoming holidays,” Schrimsher said. “I think a good rule is to be mindful of who you’re around and who you will be around in the future. Even if you’re not at high risk, there’s likely someone in one of your circles who is. We need to take care of each other.”

“It is up to each individual in our community to assess their risk and take smart and safe precautions,” said Marcellino.

While the public health order is set to expire on Dec. 22, school districts, universities, businesses and other entities are allowed to set their own policies regarding COVID protection measures.

Douglas Co.’s Unified Command, which is part of Douglas Co. Emergency Management, said it continues to meet on a regular basis to continue response efforts. If needed in the future to protect the community, LDCPH said it could issue a new local health order.

“Masks work and vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious disease and death,” Schrimsher said. “These are two keystones of keeping our loved ones and the community at large safer.”

For more information about COVID-19 and local resources, click HERE.

