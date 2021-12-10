Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies
FILE - Previously, only adults were eligible to receive booster doses.
SCHD breaks down COVID-19 booster eligibility following KDHE adoption of new recommendations
President Joe Biden said inflation is being caused by supply chain issues caused, in part, by...
Biden: 'Build Back Better' plan will decrease inflation
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt