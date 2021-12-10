Advertisement

American Red Cross says there is a blood donation shortage nationwide

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -American Red Cross says there is a blood shortage nationwide.

“We typically use the surplus for those regions that are running low but there is no surplus at this time because all blood centers across the nation are experiencing the same thing,” said Cynthia Kerns, Director of Community Blood Center.

Since the pandemic, America has seen shortages everywhere, but the difference between a shortage in employees and a shortage in blood is life or death.

“There are patients out there whether it is an emergency situation or they have a certain condition like sickle cell and those kinds of things whether they have constant transfusions and if we don’t have the products there for them they don’t get the treatment they need,” she said.

Kerns says COVID-19 and the pandemic is a big reason why people aren’t donating but it’s not the only reason.

“One of the reasons for the blood emergency for this time is because we are already low and going into the holiday season even though we are in a pandemic it is typically still a very slow time, people are busy and they are either traveling or spending time with family and all that so we do run low at this time anyway.”

Kerns also says she encourages more people to consider rolling up their sleeves.

“People are always wanting to give back and this is the one thing you can do that doesn’t cost any money, just your time which we know is valuable,” she said.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can do so here.

