Wednesday’s Child - Sam

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Baking is such a fun part of the holidays that tonight, we meet our Wednesday’s Child at a local bakery.

Her name is Samantha and she’s 12-years old. She spent the day at Shana Cakes with Lori Hutchinson, who tells us why she’d make a sweet addition to any forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

