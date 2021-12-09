Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in Atchison County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on US-73 highway, about three miles south of Atchison.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry was southbound on US-73 when it went left of center into the northbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2002 Toyota Corolla.

Two people in the Corolla were killed and two others were injured.

The fatality victims were identified as Felieca K. Paxton, 26, and Jovonnie D. Franklin, 33, both of Atchison. The patrol said neither was wearing a seat belt.

Two children who were passengers in the Corolla were transported to area hospitals.

They were identified as Jontae Paxton, 7, of Atchison who was taken to Ambewell Atchison Hospital with suspected minor injuries; and Jayden Paxton, 6, who was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., with serious injuries.

The patrol said it was unknown if either was wearing a seat belt or was in a child safety seat.

The driver of the Camry, Derek R.F. Wohletz, 37, of Tonganoxie, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. The patrol said Wohletz wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

