Topeka’s Salvation Army creates a challenge to achieve its goal

Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is asking for more help to reach their $260,000 goal with a $20 bill challenge starting Saturday, Dec. 11.(KKTV)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army is asking for more help to reach their $260,000 goal with a $20 bill challenge starting Saturday, Dec. 11.

Anyone who drops a $20 bill into a Salvation Army red kettle, the bill will be matched up to $5,000 with the help of an anonymous donor.

Until Christmas Eve, any money raised by the Salvation Army will provide meals, gifts, and payment assistance, specifically rent and utilities, for families in need a part of “Rescue Christmas.”

“We want people to know they can make a difference this holiday season,” Corps Cristian Lopez said. “This match is a way for one person’s $20 bill to be doubled in value in their community.”

According to the Salvation Army, they have helped almost 23 million people per year, across 7,600 centers, fight against poverty, economic hardships, and even addiction thanks to the help of social services. They have also provided emergency relief in a case of disasters and food for the hungry.

“The need people in Topeka are facing this year is greater than we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” Corps Officer Lopez said. “We’re asking everyone to please find a few minutes on Saturday, find a kettle location near them, and make that donation that can help a family struggling in this crisis.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

