Thursday forecast: Mild today, cold front tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Unseasonably mild temperatures continue today with highs that will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday for many spots and in the low-mid 60s.

The big weather story in the short term is a cold front tomorrow. This will lead to a wide range in temperatures during the day but also some uncertainty on how quickly temperatures begin to drop, in other words the timing of when the cold front pushes through. Temperatures are expected to range anywhere from the 40s in north-central KS to 70s around I-35.

Precipitation wise: You may have noticed there is a rain/snow mix in the 8 day for Friday night. Total precipitation amounts are likely to remain under 0.10″ so this is not expected to be anything significant. However if there is accumulating snow, it’ll mainly be on grassy surface and at most up to 0.5″. Impacts would include reduced visibility as it’s snowing due to the strong winds continuing overnight but with roads too warm, think the impacts will be minimal however with that said if you do get snow take it slow on the roads especially over bridges and overpasses.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SW/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph mainly this morning with lighter winds by this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out however most spots will remain dry. Temperatures will range anywhere from the 40s to 70s with winds continuing to shift from the southeast to north behind the front. Gusts around 30 mph are likely during the day and continuing into Friday night.

This weekend will be in the upper 40s Saturday with 50s on Sunday. Gusts up to 20 mph are expected on Saturday with 25-30 mph gusts on Sunday.

The mild weather continues through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and even 70s and gusts 20-30 mph for most days next week however gusts 35 mph or higher are possible on Wednesday. Records on both Tuesday and Wednesday are 70° so it’s possible both days may break the record however Wednesday has the better chance.

A cold front Wednesday night will bring a rain chance and cooler temperatures Thursday.

Taking Action:

With winds shifting throughout the day today and tomorrow and gusts anywhere from 20-30 mph at times, the fire danger threat is elevated, avoid any burning.

The timing of the cold front tomorrow will depend on how warm it will get. Think most spots will be in the 50s and 60s before temperatures drop. Most spots will have wind chills in the 20s and 30s by 9pm.

Precipitation totals still look very low but any wintry mix that falls Friday night could impact driving conditions so be aware if you plan to be out.



