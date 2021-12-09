State Finance Council approves nearly $15 million in COVID testing funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ State Finance Council met virtually Thursday to vote to fund COVID-19 testing through the end of the year.

The $14.9 million for funding comes from recouped Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund existing programs through the end of 2021.

The request for funding came from the SPARK Executive Committee.

Lieutenant Governor David Toland, who is also the Chairman of the SPARK Executive Committee said at the meeting testing remains a critical tool to identifying the COVID-19 virus and protecting Kansas communities from its spread.

Toland said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s community and employer testing programs have been critical in ensuring the state’s management of the pandemic.

The Lieutenant Governor said the committee wanted to provide continuity of testing while recognizing the Delta Variant surge “depleted” the state’s testing budget in the fall.

