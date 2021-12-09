Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine.

Kara plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Chargers.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as president for the FCCLA, treasurer for the Wabaunsee Weight Club and as an alter server at her church.

Kara is taking her 4.0 GPA to study kinesiology at Ottawa University where she has signed a letter of intent to play softball.

