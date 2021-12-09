Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes baby rhino ahead of Christmas

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Christmas miracle - the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina has witnessed the birth of one more southern white rhino to add to the world’s dwindling population just ahead of the winter holiday.

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina says Christmas came early for the family with the birth of its first southern white rhino calf on Thursday, Dec. 9. The calf and Evey, the mother, are doing well and bonding as staff monitors both from a distance. The gender of the calf has not yet been confirmed.

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina welcomes a new baby southern white rhino on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Rolling Hills Zoo)

The Zoo said Evey had been part of a 15 member herd at the Wilds Safari Park and Conservation Center at Cumberland, Ohio before she arrived in Salina. Since she had been with ales in the herd, Kansas staff were hopeful she was pregnant when she arrived in October 2020 and have been monitoring her pregnancy every since.

According to the Zoo, the gestation of a white rhino can last 16 - 18 months.

“The Rolling Hills Zoo staff and I are over the moon for Evey and the first baby rhino birth at the Zoo,” shared Ryan VanZant, RHZ Executive Director. “This a truly wonderful gift right before the holidays.

Born at the Ohio park, the Zoo said Evey was named for her birth date - December 31. She will turn 15 at the end of the month.

While her parents moved to other zoos as part of the Species Survival Plan, the Zoo said Evey remained at the Ohio park as part of its white rhino herd which is managed as one large social group, and the only rhinos that were not born there are two adult breeding males.

Rolling Hills said Evey made the move to the Sunflower State on a breeding recommendation by the SSP of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which the zoo is an accredited member.

According to Rolling Hills, Evey is an experienced mother and successfully gave birth to three babies - Jaycambo, a male born in 2011; Agnes, a female born in 2014; and Gordon, a male born in 2017 - and has been a great mother to all of them. While Jaycambo is no longer at the Ohio park, it said Agnes and Gordon have remained as part of the herd.

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina welcomes a new baby southern white rhino on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Rolling Hills Zoo)

At this time, the Zoo said the rhino barn is closed for public viewing and it asks for patience and understanding as it allows time for the mother and calf to bond. For now, it said animal care staff have entered the building as necessary and the pair is being monitored through cameras.

Rolling Hills said the white rhino, the second-largest land mammal only to the elephant, is a major conservation success story after being brought back from the brink of extinction. However, the current surge in poaching for their horns, particularly in South Africa, has seen record numbers killed in recent years and urgent efforts are now in motion to stop the poaching and end the illegal trade.

In Africa today, the Zoo said over 20,000 southern white rhinos now thrive in protected sanctuaries and are classified as near threatened.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.