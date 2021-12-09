Riley County police investigate report of theft of wheels and rims from rental car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a set of wheels and rims reported this week from a rental car company.

The theft was reported around 10:18 a.,m. Tuesday from the Hertz location at Manhattan Regional Airport, 5500 Skyline Drive.

According to Riley County police reports, a 32-year-old man and 35-year-old woman rented a 2021 Dodge Charger from the company.

The pair stole the wheels and rims off the car, replacing them with different wheels and rims before returning the car, according to police reports.

The estimated loss in the case is approximately $3,500.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.