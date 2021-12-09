RCPD investigates threat of possible shooting at Manhattan middle school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a suspicious thread on the app Discord was found, the Riley County Police Department has opened an investigation into the threat of a possible shooting at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School.

In an email sent to families of students at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan, Principal Tracy Newell said it has been brought to the attention of school administration that on Thursday morning, Dec. 9, a social media post was made about a possible school shooting at the middle school. However, he said the message does not say specifically when.

Newell told families the Riley Co. Police Department brought the information to the staff’s attention. He said the school is taking the message very seriously and is in communication with RCPD who is investigating.

RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote told 13 NEWS there was a suspicious thread on Discord regarding possible violence at the middle school. He said the school was notified and an officer was sent to the school.

As it stands, RCPD said officers are still gathering information about the threat and possible parties involved.

However, Wintermote did say police do not believe this to be a credible threat but will continue to investigate.

In addition, Newell said there is a visible police presence in the building. He said if students discuss the shooting with families and have credible information about it, families should contact RCPD and the school immediately.

