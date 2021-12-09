Advertisement

RCPD investigates threat of possible shooting at Manhattan middle school

FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School(USD 383)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a suspicious thread on the app Discord was found, the Riley County Police Department has opened an investigation into the threat of a possible shooting at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School.

In an email sent to families of students at Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan, Principal Tracy Newell said it has been brought to the attention of school administration that on Thursday morning, Dec. 9, a social media post was made about a possible school shooting at the middle school. However, he said the message does not say specifically when.

Newell told families the Riley Co. Police Department brought the information to the staff’s attention. He said the school is taking the message very seriously and is in communication with RCPD who is investigating.

RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote told 13 NEWS there was a suspicious thread on Discord regarding possible violence at the middle school. He said the school was notified and an officer was sent to the school.

As it stands, RCPD said officers are still gathering information about the threat and possible parties involved.

However, Wintermote did say police do not believe this to be a credible threat but will continue to investigate.

In addition, Newell said there is a visible police presence in the building. He said if students discuss the shooting with families and have credible information about it, families should contact RCPD and the school immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
A Shawnee County sheriff's unit was on the scene to help direct traffic near a two-vehicle,...
Rush-hour traffic on N.W. US-75 highway backed up after crash on Westgate Bridge
Inside the vault of the Kansas State Treasurer's office
State Treasurer encouraging Kansans to cash in on unclaimed property

Latest News

David Nurse, a nationally known motivational speaker and author with ties to the National...
Motivational speaker with NBA ties featured in assembly for local high school athletes
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to a St. Joseph, Mo., hospital Tuesday evening after the...
Boy, 14, injured when skateboard collides with vehicle in Atchison
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking