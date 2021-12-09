President Biden touts new infrastructure bill set to give Kansas nearly $3.8 billion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden touted his new infrastructure bill in Kansas City on Wednesday, which is set to give about $3.8 billion to the Sunflower State.

KCTV5 reports President Joe Biden visited Kansas City on Wednesday after Air Force One touched down. He touted his new infrastructure bill at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which is set to give a combined $12 billion to Missouri and Kansas.

Biden’s team said he chose the RideKC headquarters to highlight the bill’s emphasis on public transportation. Part of Biden’s message has been that the bill will create more equity in transportation.

Overall, Missouri would get about $9 billion while Kansas would see about $3.8 billion. Most of that money will go toward highway repairs.

However, Missouri will also get nearly $700 million for public transit like buses and the Streetcar, while Kansas will get close to $300 million.

Kansas City area Congressional members Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Sharice Davids (D-KS) rode with the president on Air Force One, as well as Joe Reardon, president of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Biden departed from Kansas City aboard Air Force One just after 5 p.m.

The full breakdown of the infrastructure bill for Missouri and Kansas is as follows:

Missouri Highway Repairs $6.5 billion Clean Drinking Water $866 million Public Transportation $674 million Bridges $484 million Airports $246 million High-Speed Internet $100 million Electric Vehicle Charging Network $99 million Wildfires $21 million Cyberattacks $19 million TOTAL: $9 billion

Kansas Highway Repairs $2.6 billion Clean Drinking Water $454 million Public Transportation $272 million Bridges $225 million Airports $109 million High-Speed Internet $100 million Electric Vehicles Charging Network $40 million Wildfires $25 million Cyberattacks $14 million TOTAL: $3.8 billion

