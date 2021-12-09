Advertisement

Preliminary hearings set in two Topeka murder cases

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Preliminary hearings have been scheduled in two Topeka murder cases.

Christopher Mendez, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Adrian Williams, will appear for his hearing March 16. Mendez remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Another hearing has been set for March 8, this one for Yanez Sanford.

Sanford was arrested last year for the 2016 killings of two people and an unborn child. He faces several charges: capital murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and aggravated battery.

Sanford remains in custody on $1 million bond.

