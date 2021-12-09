No. 3 Pittsburgh knocks KU VB out of Sweet Sixteen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Cinderella run in the NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament has come to an end in the Sweet Sixteen.

No. 3 Pittsburgh took down the Jayhawks in three sets Thursday afternoon, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18.

The Jayhawks took down No. 19 Oregon and No. 14 Creighton to reach their third Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Kansas finishes the season 18-12.

