Motivational speaker with NBA ties featured in assembly for local high school athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationally known motivational speaker and author with ties to the National Basketball Association encouraged local high school athletes Thursday morning to look for their personal “breakthrough,” not just in sports, but in life.

David Nurse, who was in Topeka for meetings with Advisors Excel employees, was featured in an assembly that took place at 9 a.m. Thursday in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Student-athletes from several Shawnee County high schools were scheduled to attend. The schools represented included Topeka High School; Topeka West High School; Highland Park High School; Hayden High School; Shawnee Heights High School; and Silver Lake High School.

Nurse, 34, whose latest book “Breakthrough” was released on Thursday, encouraged the student-athletes to realize their goals by changing their mindset and how they view themselves.

Borrowing from his “Breakthrough” book, Nurse encouraged the students to focus on four key areas: breakthrough confidence, breakthrough cooperation, breakthrough service, and breakthrough purpose.

About midway through the assembly, the students were allowed to get up from their seats and meet others in the auditorium, introducing themselves and describing their personal qualities, such as kindness, caring and compassion.

Nurse told the students they were living in some of the most “crazy” times the world has ever seen, yet should not allow themselves to be defined by what they -- or others -- think about them.

Following the assembly at Topeka High School, Nurse was scheduled to speak to Advisors Excel emplolyees.

For more information about Nurse or his new book, Breakthrough, visit www.davidnurse.com.

