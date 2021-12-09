Advertisement

Motivational speaker with NBA ties featured in assembly for local high school athletes

David Nurse encourages Shawnee County high school athletes to look for their ‘breakthrough’
David Nurse, a nationally known motivational speaker and author with ties to the National...
David Nurse, a nationally known motivational speaker and author with ties to the National Basketball Association, spoke to local student-athletes during a Thursday morning assembly at 800 S.W. 10th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationally known motivational speaker and author with ties to the National Basketball Association encouraged local high school athletes Thursday morning to look for their personal “breakthrough,” not just in sports, but in life.

David Nurse, who was in Topeka for meetings with Advisors Excel employees, was featured in an assembly that took place at 9 a.m. Thursday in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Student-athletes from several Shawnee County high schools were scheduled to attend. The schools represented included Topeka High School; Topeka West High School; Highland Park High School; Hayden High School; Shawnee Heights High School; and Silver Lake High School.

Nurse, 34, whose latest book “Breakthrough” was released on Thursday, encouraged the student-athletes to realize their goals by changing their mindset and how they view themselves.

Borrowing from his “Breakthrough” book, Nurse encouraged the students to focus on four key areas: breakthrough confidence, breakthrough cooperation, breakthrough service, and breakthrough purpose.

About midway through the assembly, the students were allowed to get up from their seats and meet others in the auditorium, introducing themselves and describing their personal qualities, such as kindness, caring and compassion.

Nurse told the students they were living in some of the most “crazy” times the world has ever seen, yet should not allow themselves to be defined by what they -- or others -- think about them.

Following the assembly at Topeka High School, Nurse was scheduled to speak to Advisors Excel emplolyees.

For more information about Nurse or his new book, Breakthrough, visit www.davidnurse.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
A Shawnee County sheriff's unit was on the scene to help direct traffic near a two-vehicle,...
Rush-hour traffic on N.W. US-75 highway backed up after crash on Westgate Bridge
Inside the vault of the Kansas State Treasurer's office
State Treasurer encouraging Kansans to cash in on unclaimed property

Latest News

FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
RCPD investigates threat of possible shooting at Manhattan middle school
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to a St. Joseph, Mo., hospital Tuesday evening after the...
Boy, 14, injured when skateboard collides with vehicle in Atchison
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking