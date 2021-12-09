Mild weather helps new Manhattan Medical Campus construction progress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather the state has experienced recently has helped the construction of the new Stormont Vail Manhattan Medical Campus progress and a small ceremony will be held to celebrate.

Stormont Vail Health says it is beaming with pride over its new healthcare facility under construction in Manhattan. It said the new facility is located at the north edge of the Kansas State University campus at 1325 Research Park Dr.

Stormont Vail said all community members have been invited to a special celebration on Friday, Dec. 17, when the last steel beam will be placed on the Manhattan Medical Campus building. However, this is not a regular beam, it said the beam is purple and all team members will be able to sign it with white ink.

The health network said the beam will be available for signing at the building site from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. A short ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. and then the public can watch as the beam is installed.

Stormont Vail said the mild weather Kansas has experienced has helped construction progress over the past month. The team and contractors have worked to get the building enclosed before the snow arrives for the season.

The health network said the Manhattan Medical Campus will be home to primary care services and specialty services like neurology, cardiology, endocrinology, digestive health and neurosurgery. It said the 79,010-square-foot facility is located on just under 7 acres of land and should be completed in the summer of 2023.

Stormont Vail said the new facility will allow it to continue its mission of providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient care to the community.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.