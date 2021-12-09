MFD trains City of MHK employees on proper use of fire extinguishers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire Department Risk Reduction team demonstrated proper fire extinguisher use to City of Manhattan Public Works employees on Wednesday morning.

Employees were shown how to properly use fire extinguishers in case of a fire while on the job.

A helpful acronym for using a fire extinguisher is PASS…Pull the pin, aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle, and sweep across the area of the fire.

Fire extinguishers can put out small fires, when used properly.

“We’ve done this training before, so it’s pretty self-explanatory, and even back when I was younger, we were always taught about it.” City of Manhattan Public Works employee, Jimmie Goodmiller says.

“What we train on are ABC extinguishers, which is what you’re going to find in office spaces and shops and pretty much any business that requires one.” Manhattan Fire Department Risk Reduction, Capt. Dan Newton says.

Manhattan area businesses interested in hosting fire extinguisher training can contact the Risk Reduction Team to schedule a demonstration.

