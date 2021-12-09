Advertisement

Man injured Wednesday in fiery, rollover crash in Seward County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered serious injuries in a fiery, rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Seward County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on K-51 highway, about three miles west of the US-83 highway junction. The location was about 12 miles northwest of Liberal.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle that was eastbound on K-51 and had been reported as driving erratically left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then struck a field entrance and became airborne before it rolled an unknown number of times.

The Jeep, which came to rest in the south ditch facing south on its driver’s side, then caught fire.

The driver, Enrique Alvarado, 30, of Liberal, was taken to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal before being air-lifted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The patrol said Alvarado, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

