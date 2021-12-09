Kansas lawmakers pay respects to late Sen. Dole in D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers paid respects to late Senator Bob Dole, a Kansas native and war hero, on Thursday morning as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) said he paid his respects to late Senator Robert Dole, a Kansas native and American hero.

“America has lost a statesman, a noble war hero, and a service-minded Kansan who never forgot where he came from,” said Representative Mann.

Sen. Dole died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 98 and Mann said he left his district, state and country better following the many contributions over his 79 years of public service.

In World War II, Mann said Dole was hit in the back by a German shell and was nearly killed just months before the end of the war. He was expected to die, but he lived and was told he would never recover from his injuries, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. However, Mann said Dole’s spirit carried him through.

“He simply refused to take “no” for an answer and chose to fight for his life and recovery, the scars of which he carried with him for the rest of his life,” said Mann. “He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his military service.”

Before he became a U.S. Senator, Mann said Dole was a congressman who represented the Big First District of Kansas. After he served in the House of Representatives for 8 years, Kansans vote him into the U.S. Senate, where he served another 27 years, acted as the majority leader twice and became the party’s nominee for president in 1996.

“It’s inspiring and humbling to stand on the shoulders of such greatness from Russel, Kansas,” said Mann.

“I was blessed to spend some time with Senator Dole a few weeks ago,” Mann continued. “His love for Kansas and its people was on full display in his excited curiosity and energetic champion for our nation and our way of life in rural Kansas. He always treated others with respect and kindness - especially his fellow veterans as he attended nearly every Honor Flight that came to D.C.”

Mann said he left his visit with Dole inspired.

“He knew, deep down, that the heartbeat of our Nation is found in places like his hometown of Russell,” said Mann. “His legacy will echo into the future, and his patriotic spirit serves as a benchmark for anyone who believes that our brightest days are yet to come.”

Mann said he continues to pray for Sen. Dole’s family and is grateful for the time he was able to spend with the late Senator.

Current U.S. Senators voted in by Kansans, Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), paid their respects to late Sen. Dole in the Rotunda of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning as lies in state.

