Kansas AG attempts to keep power to prosecute sexual offenders, protect victims in state’s hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In order to keep power in states’ hands on how to prosecute sexual offenders, the Kansas Attorney General urged the ALI to reject new penal code amendments he said would leave victims vulnerable.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said on Thursday, Dec. 9, he urged the American Law Institute to reject proposed changes to the Model Penal Code which would jeopardize victims of sexual crimes in Kansas.

Schmidt said the changes would weaken the power of states to prosecute sexual assault, abuse, exploitation and trafficking crimes; jeopardize the safety of victims and crimes; and restrict the ability of law enforcement to protect the general public from relapsed behavior.

The AG said he joined 36 other attorneys general to send a letter to ALI, which argued the proposed changes would corrode progress made throughout the nation to protect vulnerable residents, especially kids, and to hold those who commit sexual crimes accountable.

“As attorneys general, we urge the ALI to consider the danger the proposed changes would pose to the public, especially children, and abandon its plans to amend this article of the Model Penal Code …,” the attorneys general wrote. “The revisions contemplated fail to treat sex predators appropriately and would provide them more freedom to commit these heinous crimes, putting the citizens we represent at greater risk of becoming victims.”

Schmidt said the changes would make laws and registration requirements much too lenient and would favor bad actors as well as limit the public’s ability to protect communities and prevent abuse and exploitation. He said the changes would also diminish efforts to protect kids from becoming victims of sexual predators on the internet.

To read the full text of the letter sent to the ALI, click HERE.

