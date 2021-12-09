Kansans sent to Mexico on beef genetics trade mission

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansans in the beef and cattle industry visited Mexico in November to promote the trade of the product.

Along with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says in a release that it sent Kansans on a trade mission to Mexico in November. During the mission, it said Kansans Daniel Mushrush, Craig Guffey, Dr. Sara McReynolds and Suzanne Ryan-Numrich worked to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for purebred beef cattle genetics in Mexico.

During the trade mission, the KDA said the team traveled to Tepatitlán to visit Posta el Cuatro’s Rancho el Bosque, Rancho Buenavista, Mezquite Genética, and networked with local cattlemen and entrepreneurs. In Aguascalientes, it said the team visited Rancho Puerto de Nieto and Rancho El Picacho, as well as networked with area cattlemen to discuss potential market development opportunities and areas for collaboration.

Also during the team’s visit to Aguascalientes, a fellow cattleman and Governor of Aguascalientes Martín Orozco hosted it at the ACREA Cattle Show and National Charro Championship.

“The pandemic really impacted our ability to get our genetics in front of a global audience,” said Mushrush. “It was a very rewarding and valuable experience to finally be able to get in front of progressive cattle producers who are interested in incorporating Kansas genetics in their herds.”

In 2020, the KDA said Kansas agriculture exports to Mexico totaled $1.45 billion. Mexico is the Sunflower State’s No. 1 trade partner and accounts for almost 36% of total agricultural exports. It said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which started to be enforced in July 2020, further strengthens the nation’s agricultural relationship with Mexico.

“Mexico has approximately 131 million people to feed and are very dependent on our agricultural exports to sustain their population,” said Guffey. “The ranches we visited were making strides to build higher quality cattle. Much of the genetics we saw being used were imported, which helps them build higher quality cattle in a shorter period of time.”

According to the USDA FAS Livestock and Products 2021 annual report, the KDA said the beef herd and cattle feeding sector is expected to grow in 2022.

