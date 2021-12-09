Advertisement

K-State WBB ties three-point record in 87-56 win at Omaha

K-State WBB ties three-point record in 87-56 win at Omaha
K-State WBB ties three-point record in 87-56 win at Omaha(Molly Kaiser, K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - K-State women’s hoops tied a school record of 16 three-pointers in a dominant 87-56 win at Omaha.

The Wildcats shot a 50% clip from beyond the arc. The 16 threes ties the record previously set Jan. 23, 2013 against Oklahoma State.

“It’s surprising to me,” head coach Jeff Mittie said/ “I think we just made a lot of right passes in that stretch and obviously people have to knock the shot down. But once again, the way they’re playing (Ayoka) Lee, we’re going have those kinds of shots if we can give good passes to each other, we’re not going to shoot what we did, but I think we’re nine of 11 or something to start but five or six of 11 on those kinds of shots wouldn’t be abnormal.”

Ayoka Lee led K-State with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 (4-7 3PT), while Serena Sundell added 12 (3-4 3PT). Brylee Glenn, Laura Macke, Jada Moore and Rebekah Dallinger also knocked down threes in the record-tying night.

The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season. They’ll continue their road trip at South Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Lynn Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on NW Topeka...
Jackson County woman arrested on meth count in North Topeka
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Police took one person into custody Monday morning following a short foot pursuit in the...
One taken into custody Monday after foot pursuit in Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Washburn Volleyball
Washburn University to host Volleyball watch parties for NCAA tournament
Junior Forward Mackenzie Dimarco was named ESU Women's Soccer's First All-American on Wednesday.
ESU’s Mackenzie Dimarco named school’s first female soccer All-American
We check in on K-U hoops and more.....
Morning Sports
Topeka West vs. Seaman
KPZ (B): Topeka West 59, Seaman 69