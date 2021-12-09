K-State WBB ties three-point record in 87-56 win at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - K-State women’s hoops tied a school record of 16 three-pointers in a dominant 87-56 win at Omaha.

The Wildcats shot a 50% clip from beyond the arc. The 16 threes ties the record previously set Jan. 23, 2013 against Oklahoma State.

“It’s surprising to me,” head coach Jeff Mittie said/ “I think we just made a lot of right passes in that stretch and obviously people have to knock the shot down. But once again, the way they’re playing (Ayoka) Lee, we’re going have those kinds of shots if we can give good passes to each other, we’re not going to shoot what we did, but I think we’re nine of 11 or something to start but five or six of 11 on those kinds of shots wouldn’t be abnormal.”

Ayoka Lee led K-State with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 (4-7 3PT), while Serena Sundell added 12 (3-4 3PT). Brylee Glenn, Laura Macke, Jada Moore and Rebekah Dallinger also knocked down threes in the record-tying night.

The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season. They’ll continue their road trip at South Dakota State Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 p.m.

