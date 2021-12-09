High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is once again seeing a high community spread of COVID-19, according to the latest indicator report.

The health department said the county now has a summary index score of 18. The previous week Shawnee County was at a 12.

Weekly new coronavirus cases jumped significantly from 434 to 784 the week of November 28 through December 4.

The percent of positive tests also increased to 12.6%, moving that measure into the substantial zone on the index.

Hospital stress remains high and is now maxed out at 3.

