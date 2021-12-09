Advertisement

High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is once again seeing a high community spread of COVID-19, according to the latest indicator report.

The health department said the county now has a summary index score of 18. The previous week Shawnee County was at a 12.

Weekly new coronavirus cases jumped significantly from 434 to 784 the week of November 28 through December 4.

The percent of positive tests also increased to 12.6%, moving that measure into the substantial zone on the index.

Hospital stress remains high and is now maxed out at 3.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
A Shawnee County sheriff's unit was on the scene to help direct traffic near a two-vehicle,...
Rush-hour traffic on N.W. US-75 highway backed up after crash on Westgate Bridge
Inside the vault of the Kansas State Treasurer's office
State Treasurer encouraging Kansans to cash in on unclaimed property

Latest News

A 14-year-old boy was taken to a St. Joseph, Mo., hospital Tuesday evening after the...
Boy, 14, injured when skateboard collides with vehicle in Atchison
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a set of wheels and rims reported Tuesday...
Riley County police investigate report of theft of wheels and rims from rental car
A man suffered serious injuries in a fiery, rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Seward County...
Man injured Wednesday in fiery, rollover crash in Seward County