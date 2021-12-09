Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby

GREENWOOD, Mo. (WIBW) - A former Missouri police chief has broken his silence after he was sentenced to probation for beating a man who tried to drown his own baby in 2018.

KCTV5 reports on Tuesday, Dec. 7, a federal judge sentenced former Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights.

On Dec. 17, 2018, court records indicate Jonathon Zicarelli walked into the Greenwood Police Headquarters and told officers he had just killed his child. He told investigators that he had drowned his infant daughter in a pond off Doc Henry Rd. because he wanted to “make things easier for his wife and because he was stressed by the holidays and by trying to provide his family.”

Hallgrimson, who has since moved away from the Kansas City Metro, spoke to KCTV5 on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“I still have the images of the baby. Those images aren’t going to leave anytime soon,” Hallgrimson told KCTV5. “I have a wife that helps me get through that and some friends along with family.”

Hallgrimson said he and a corporal rushed to pull the baby from the icy pond in 2018 and to perform CPR. The child did survive the incident.

“I think we could all agree someone was watching out for that child today, to say the least,” Lt. Aaron Fordham said in a Dec. 2018 interview. “It turned out to be a Christmas miracle.”

In 2019, Hallgrimson was indicted for what happened after the 2018 rescue.

Federal court records indicate that during the investigation, as Zicarelli was sitting in a chair handcuffed and restrained, Hallgrimson threw him to the ground and punched him.

After Greenwood community members learned of the investigation, some made signs of support and displayed them in their yards and near city hall. Some even started a petition and Facebook page.

In 2021, Hallgrimson pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the crime.

“I do still believe in the judicial system. I do believe in it,” Hallgrimson said. “With that belief, I have to accept what I was given and what the suspect was given.”

Hallgrimson said he hopes to raise awareness of the need for mental health support and counseling for first responders and law enforcement officers.

“I’m going to miss law enforcement for the rest of my life. I hope I find something that will fill some of that void,” Hallgrimson said. “I’m very pleased with the child having a full recovery and I hope to someday meet her and be able to sit down and talk with her. That would be wonderful.”

Zicarelli was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

