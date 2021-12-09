Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff through Saturday in honor of late Sen. Dole

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An order to fly flags at half-staff in honor of late Sen. Dole has been extended through sunset on Saturday.

President Joe Biden says in a news release that he has extended the display of the American flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for late Senator Robert Dole.

The President said he extended the proclamation from sunset on Dec. 9 to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit...
President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase

Latest News

Motivational speaker with ties to NBA encourages local student-athletes to achieve 'breakthrough'
FILE - (Photo by Alex Cano)
$17.5 million headed to reduce violent crimes in neighborhoods
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The Salvation Army is asking for more help to reach their $260,000 goal with a $20 bill...
Topeka’s Salvation Army creates a challenge to achieve its goal
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob...
Kansas lawmakers pay respects to late Sen. Dole in D.C.