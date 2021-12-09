Flags to be flown half-staff through Saturday in honor of late Sen. Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An order to fly flags at half-staff in honor of late Sen. Dole has been extended through sunset on Saturday.

President Joe Biden says in a news release that he has extended the display of the American flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for late Senator Robert Dole.

The President said he extended the proclamation from sunset on Dec. 9 to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11.

