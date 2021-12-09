FINAL FOUR BOUND! Washburn volleyball advances in NCAA Tourney

TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - No. 6 Washburn volleyball topped West Texas A&M in four sets Thursday to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II Tournament for the third time in program history.

The Ichabods took the first set 25-22 on a kill by Alli Maxwell. Genna Berg, currently ranked fifth on Washburn’s all-time kills list, capped off set two with a kill to give the ‘Bods the 25-19 win. The Buffaloes took set three to 25-21 to avoid the shutout, but Washburn sealed the game in set four, 25-21.

”The biggest thing we’ve stressed with our team over the last couple of days is that the point we play next is the same as the point we played the very first match of the whole season,” senior libero Faith Rottinghaus said. “So just coming out here and playing one point at a time, one set at at time, one match at a time is how we’ve been training, and that’s kind of helping us to handle the pressure. Because there’s no more pressure on this game than there was since we’ve began Regionals. It’s one and done since then.”

The 3-seed Bods will play winner of 2-seed Western Washington and 7-seed Daemen in tomorrow’s semifinal match at 4:00 p.m.

