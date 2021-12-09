Advertisement

FINAL FOUR BOUND! Washburn volleyball advances in NCAA Tourney

FINAL FOUR BOUND! Washburn volleyball advances in NCAA Tourney
FINAL FOUR BOUND! Washburn volleyball advances in NCAA Tourney(Washburn Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - No. 6 Washburn volleyball topped West Texas A&M in four sets Thursday to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II Tournament for the third time in program history.

The Ichabods took the first set 25-22 on a kill by Alli Maxwell. Genna Berg, currently ranked fifth on Washburn’s all-time kills list, capped off set two with a kill to give the ‘Bods the 25-19 win. The Buffaloes took set three to 25-21 to avoid the shutout, but Washburn sealed the game in set four, 25-21.

”The biggest thing we’ve stressed with our team over the last couple of days is that the point we play next is the same as the point we played the very first match of the whole season,” senior libero Faith Rottinghaus said. “So just coming out here and playing one point at a time, one set at at time, one match at a time is how we’ve been training, and that’s kind of helping us to handle the pressure. Because there’s no more pressure on this game than there was since we’ve began Regionals. It’s one and done since then.”

The 3-seed Bods will play winner of 2-seed Western Washington and 7-seed Daemen in tomorrow’s semifinal match at 4:00 p.m.

You can view the NCAA Tournament bracket here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit...
President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase

Latest News

K-State and Marquette go down to the final buzzer and more.
Morning Sports
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wabaunsee’s Kara Hafenstine
Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) finishes a dunk over Kansas State forward Kaosi Ezeagu (20)...
Jones, Lewis lead Marquette past Kansas State 64-63