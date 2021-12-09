Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those that attended Zoo Lights at the Topeka Zoo on Monday have been warned to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Topeka Zoo sent an email to attendees of Zoo Lights on Monday, Dec. 6. It said it has been made aware that a contractor who works in the Holiday Village at Zoo Lights tested positive for COVID-19. The contractor had been vaccinated and had a negative precautionary test on or around Nov. 23.

While the Zoo said it does not believe any Zoo Lights’ visitors were in close contact with the worker due to the usage of face masks, it said it still feels the information is important to share with those affected.

On Monday, Dec. 6, the Zoo said the contractor was at Zoo Lights but was unaware of any symptoms and was wearing a mask during the event because it was “Mask Monday.” The contractor became symptomatic on Tuesday and because of their symptoms, the contractor was immediately tested for the virus and was not at Zoo Lights on Tuesday evening.

The Zoo said it encourages residents and Zoo-goers to understand local health guidelines and monitor for symptoms of the virus. It said those that were at Monday’s event should take precautions.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Zoo also took to its Facebook page to inform the public that Santa would not be in attendance at Zoo Lights that night, due to an “emergency at the toy shop because the elves called Santa back for an inspection.”

On Wednesday, Santa’s absence continued.

However, on Thursday, the Zoo said Santa would return for Zoo Lights that night.

The Zoo told 13 NEWS that effective Wednesday night, it reverted back to its 2020 photo protocols where those who wish to take a picture with Santa must now sit on boxes 6-feet away. The Zoo did not say if the infected individual was Santa, however, it did say a “new Santa” is on his way to Topeka for tonight’s Zoo Lights.

