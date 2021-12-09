County leaders celebrate opening of Shawnee Co. road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County leaders celebrated the re-opening of a busy Shawnee County road.

Opened last week, SE 45th St. has been closed from West Edge Rd. to East Edge Rd. since February. The road has since seen the addition of a roundabout at the West Edge-Berryton intersection, two new bridges, walking paths on each side, and a continuous left-turn lane.

Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Niehaus says it’s always great to get a project done, especially one as big as this.

“Considering the inconvenience this project created for everyone that was accustomed to using SE 45th, this is huge,” Niehaus said. “I think the people that regularly use 45th St., they need a break.”

Drivers will get that break, Niehaus says they will wait at least a year before doing any additional work on 45th St.

