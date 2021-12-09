Advertisement

Community invited to cheer Ichabods on in Final Four at Evergy Plaza watch party

GTP and Evergy Plaza invite the community to come watch the Final Four match featuring the Washburn University volleyball team at a watch party in Evergy Plaza on Dec. 10, 2021.(GTP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following Thursday’s win, the community has been invited to cheer the Ichabods on during the Final Four of the NCAA Division II Tournament at Evergy Plaza.

After about 60 people showed up throughout the volleyball game between Washburn University and West Texas A&M on Thursday morning, the Greater Topeka Partnership says watch party No. 2 will be held on Friday.

GTP said the party will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, in Evergy Plaza and will be followed by the “Friday Flick: Home Alone” at 6 p.m.

The 3-seed Ichabods are set to play the winner of the 2-seed Western Washington and 7-seed Daemen match.

