Chiefs scratch mask mandate at Arrowhead Stadium following expiration of KC ordinance

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs fans stand with protective masks for the national anthem before an...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs fans stand with protective masks for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Fans headed to Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Raiders will not be required to wear masks in indoor spaces at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs said ahead of its eighth regular-season game on Dec. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, fans will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor spaces.

With the expiration of the Kansas City mask ordinance, the Chiefs said masks are no longer required in the stadium, however, per the Kansas City Health Department recommendations they are still encouraged.

Unvaccinated staff members will be required to wear masks.

In place of the mask mandate, enhanced cleaning practices and sanitization methods will be utilized in the stadium. Hand sanitizer will also be made available throughout Arrowhead. All concessions, retail sales and parking tolbooths remain cashless and all tickets will remain mobile only.

For a complete list of safety protocols for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, click HERE.

For more important fan information for Sunday’s game, click HERE.

