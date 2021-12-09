Advertisement

Boy, 14, injured when skateboard collides with vehicle in Atchison

A 14-year-old boy was taken to a St. Joseph, Mo., hospital Tuesday evening after the...
A 14-year-old boy was taken to a St. Joseph, Mo., hospital Tuesday evening after the skateboard he was riding collided with a vehicle in an Atchison intersection, according to KAIR Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital Tuesday evening after the skateboard he was riding collided with a vehicle in an Atchison intersection, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th Street and Skyway Highway in central Atchison.

According to KAIR, the boy was riding a skateboard south in the intersection when it collided with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Skyway Highway -- which is US-59 highway at that location.

KAIR said the pickup truck, which was driven by Thad Jenkins, of St. Joseph, Mo., had entered the intersection on a green light.

Following the collision, the boy was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., for treatment of injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
A Shawnee County sheriff's unit was on the scene to help direct traffic near a two-vehicle,...
Rush-hour traffic on N.W. US-75 highway backed up after crash on Westgate Bridge
Inside the vault of the Kansas State Treasurer's office
State Treasurer encouraging Kansans to cash in on unclaimed property

Latest News

Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking
Riley County police are investigating the theft of a set of wheels and rims reported Tuesday...
Riley County police investigate report of theft of wheels and rims from rental car
A man suffered serious injuries in a fiery, rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Seward County...
Man injured Wednesday in fiery, rollover crash in Seward County