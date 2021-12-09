Boy, 14, injured when skateboard collides with vehicle in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital Tuesday evening after the skateboard he was riding collided with a vehicle in an Atchison intersection, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th Street and Skyway Highway in central Atchison.

According to KAIR, the boy was riding a skateboard south in the intersection when it collided with a pickup truck that was eastbound on Skyway Highway -- which is US-59 highway at that location.

KAIR said the pickup truck, which was driven by Thad Jenkins, of St. Joseph, Mo., had entered the intersection on a green light.

Following the collision, the boy was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo., for treatment of injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.