AVOID THE AREA: One treated for chest pains as RCPD clears up car accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should avoid the area of N. Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. as one person is treated for chest pains after a 2-vehicle accident.

The Riley County Police Department has asked residents to avoid the area of N. Seth Child Rd. and Marlatt Ave. as emergency crews clear an injury crash. It said the southbound lane of the road is currently closed.

RCPD told 13 NEWS the call came in just before 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

RCPD also told 13 NEWS an SUV and a minivan had t-boned, however, officers were unsure of who was at fault. It also said one person was treated for chest pain at the scene while all other vehicle occupants were not injured.

