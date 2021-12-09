Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan recognized for accomplishments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In less than one month’s time, Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has been recognized by two organizations for their accomplishments.

In early November, Ascension Via Christi received an “A” grade for safety by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

Leapfrog is a national recognition of the hospital’s improvements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

This week they were recognized as the ‘Best Hospital for Maternal Care’ by U.S. News and World Report, one of only three hospitals in the state of Kansas to receive this designation.

“Our community medical staff have also stepped up and made changes over the last few years to make sure that this is a safer facility.” Ascension Via Christi Manhattan president, Bob Copple says.

“All that criteria, that was used to get this recognition, we can pride ourselves in because it takes a great team and a great team of physicians to pull that all together.” Ascension Via Christi Manhattan Women’s Unit director, Chandra Case says.

These recognitions highlight the achievements of the staff and facility while showing them where they can continue to make improvement for patient care.

