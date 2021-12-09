Advertisement

Advisors Excel takes students shopping for annual holiday spree

Advisors Excel employees take 501 students holiday shopping
Advisors Excel employees take 501 students holiday shopping(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel spent the week making sure some kids were taken care of for the holidays.

Every holiday season, Advisors Excel teams up with Topeka Public Schools to take students on a shopping spree. The company says it’s about providing the ability for the kids to find something they really want, or maybe even something they really need, and take it home with them.

Advisors Excel leaders say it’s their way of showing some love before the holidays.

“It’s a good way to show students that they’re loved for and cared for,” Advisor Excel’s Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “Everyone deserves some hope and love, especially during the holiday season, so it’s our most favorite thing to do.”

Advisors Excel has taken over a hundred kids shopping over the last week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit...
President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City
Andrew Curtis Wahl was arrested Friday, December 3, 2021 by the Junction City Police Dept.
Fort Riley soldier arrested for child sex crimes
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby

Latest News

The Recycled Rides program helped the families get transportation.
Two families receive cars
FILE - Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, rests her head on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob...
American Legion discusses flag-draped coffin as funeral ceremonies for late Sen. Dole continue
Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes new southern white rhino on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes baby rhino ahead of Christmas
Opened last week, SE 45th St. has been closed from West Edge Rd. to East Edge Rd. since...
County leaders celebrate opening of Shawnee Co. road