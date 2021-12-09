Advisors Excel takes students shopping for annual holiday spree

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel spent the week making sure some kids were taken care of for the holidays.

Every holiday season, Advisors Excel teams up with Topeka Public Schools to take students on a shopping spree. The company says it’s about providing the ability for the kids to find something they really want, or maybe even something they really need, and take it home with them.

Advisors Excel leaders say it’s their way of showing some love before the holidays.

“It’s a good way to show students that they’re loved for and cared for,” Advisor Excel’s Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “Everyone deserves some hope and love, especially during the holiday season, so it’s our most favorite thing to do.”

Advisors Excel has taken over a hundred kids shopping over the last week.

