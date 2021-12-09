ACLU seeks further changes after BCBSKS policy shift for gender-affirming surgeries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A joint advocacy group is seeking more changes after a large insurance provider in the Sunflower State changed a policy it had considered discriminatory against transgender Kansans and illegal.

ACLU Kansas says Blue Cross Blue Blue Shield of Kansas has changed a policy that required those seeking gender-affirming surgery to legally change their name before the insurance company would cover the surgery.

The ACLU said the new policy is a result of its joint advocacy with the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund. It said the advocacy was on behalf of Charley Osman, a transgender man who needs two gender-affirming surgeries in the Kansas City area through his BCBS Kansas policy.

BCBS Kansas covers over 1 million Kansans and announced the new policy on its website on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“I’m pretty sure I’m not the first person to go through this, but I want to be sure I’m the last,” said Osman. “This is an incredibly expensive surgery, and for a long time, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to have it. I’m very glad Blue Cross Blue Shield changed their policies so that no one else has to go through what I did.”

While various medical providers agreed Osman’s surgery was medically necessary, the ACLU said BSBC denied him coverage because he had not yet legally changed his name from the one he was assigned at birth. In August, the organization said it sent a letter to BCBS on his behalf to say his policy requirement, as well as others, was outdated, inconsistent with medical standards, discriminatory and illegal.

“We’re glad that BCBS of Kansas stepped up to change this antiquated policy requirement. This is an important first step toward ensuring that Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas provides care that is inclusive, non-discriminatory, and rooted in clinical standards,” said Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas. “We a look forward to continuing to work with BCBS of Kansas to review other aspects of the policy to ensure that it aligns with their stated values,” added Josh Pierson, ACLU of Kansas Senior Staff Attorney.

“Nationwide, insurance carriers cover gender-affirming care for transgender individuals, consistent with federal and state law. This policy change is a step in the right direction,” said Ezra Cukor, Senior Staff Attorney with TLDEF. Many transgender individuals may not want to change their name, and legal name changes can be an expensive and arduous process. Importantly, a legal name change has no relation to medical necessity.

LGBTQ advocacy groups in the Sunflower State have hailed the policy shift and were cautiously optimistic about other possible policy changes for those who are looking for this kind of healthcare coverage from the insurance giant.

“Transgender Kansans have struggled for years overcoming disparities in access to health care and insurance. Today’s news signals another step forward for LGBTQ Kansans in on our long road to full equality,” said Thomas Witt, executive director of Equality Kansas, the state’s leading LGBTQ advocacy group. “We are pleased that BCBS of Kansas has taken this step, and are grateful to the ACLU of Kansas and TLDEF for their tireless work on our community’s behalf.”

As a result of the joint advocacy, the ACLU said Osman will get his medically needed surgeries before the end of the month. It said an independent medical reviewer who considered Osman’s claim appeal decided the surgeries were needed and that BCBSKS’s state reason for denial of the coverage had no standing in the literature.

Following the decision, the ACLU said it and TLDEF engaged in more advocacy to change the company’s policy.

The ACLU said it successfully reasoned that the policy was inconsistent with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s Standards of Care. It said the medical profession, courts, and U.S. Department of Justice widely recognize WPATH Standards of Care as the standard for treatment of gender dysphoria.

Getting coverage for Osman and removing the name change requirement in the BCBS policy was a milestone, however, the ACLU said it is not the final goal.

The ACLU said the joint advocacy will continue to advocate for BCBS to bring its policies into alignment with its members’ civil rights and current clinical practice. For example, Brett said various medically necessary procedures for transgender residents were categorically excluded from coverage without justification.

“We continued to advocate directly to Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas for reforms to the policy to ensure other subscribers were not wrongfully denied medically necessary care.”

To read the full text of the new policy, click HERE.

