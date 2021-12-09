$17.5 million headed to reduce violent crimes in neighborhoods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $17.5 million is headed to reduce violent crimes in neighborhoods and a chunk is headed to Kansas.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says in a release that the Department of Justice has awarded over $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. It said the funding is meant to support efforts across the nation to address violent crime, including gun violence.

Wichita State University has been awarded $167,483 of that to use for the program.

The Office said the Bureau of Justice Assitance, part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs, will administer the 88 awards, which are given to designated fiscal agents to support local PSN projects in partnership with U.S. Attorney’s offices.

“This latest Project Safe Neighborhoods grant is critical to addressing the violent crime threatening cities and towns all across our country,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community’s needs. Programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the funding it provides allow us to do just that.”

According to the Office, grant funds will support the District of Kansas strategy to address prevention, intervention, outreach and community engagement, and enforcement programs for violent issues. It said the specific violent crime issues addressed with the grant strategies will include gang, gun, drug and domestic violence, with an emphasis on juvenile violent crime. With approval from the BJA, it said the Fiscal Agent will start the process of making subawards for PSN grant projects.

“The PSN program provides both funding assistance to communities within Kansas and a framework for analysis and coordination to best use those funds to drive down violent crime. We are grateful to Wichita State University for acting as a research partner and fiduciary for this grant, allowing PSN to continue its work to form community partnerships and develop strategies to reduce violent crime and ensure safer neighborhoods,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard.

In May 2021, the Office said Attorney General Merric B. Garland announced a new effort to reduce violent crime. Integral to that effort was the PSN program, a 20-year-old evidence-based and community-oriented program focused on the reduction of violent crime. It said the updated approach, outlined in the department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime issued by Deputy Attorney General Monaco, is guided by four key principles - fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results of the efforts. It said the main goal is to reduce violent crime, not just increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

“Investing in our communities, supporting victims and building a justice system that both keeps people safe and earns their trust - these are mutually reinforcing goals that stand at the heart of Project Safe Neighborhoods,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon for OJP. “The Office of Justice Programs is pleased to join with our U.S. Attorney’s Office, and with jurisdictions across the country, as we work together to meet the challenges of crime and violence and achieve or shared aspirations of public safety and community trust.”

In the fall of 2021, the Office said the U.S. Attorney’s Offices throughout the nation enhanced their violent crime reduction efforts to ensure they align with the department’s comprehensive violent crime reduction strategy. Offices have engaged in outreach to law enforcement and other agencies and organizations who serve communities to find the most significant drivers of violence in their districts. The most pressing violent crimes are being addressed to make neighborhoods safer for all.

For a full list of grantees, click HERE.

