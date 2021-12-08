Wednesday night forecast: Warm tomorrow with a strong cold front dividing the state on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been nice with sunny skies for most with south winds coming in light between 5 to 10 mph. Overnight tonight will be much warmer than last night as lows will be near 40 degrees. Big changes come on Friday as a strong cold front sweeps through causing for an interesting weather day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 60s. Winds S becoming NW at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Highs on Friday will be split between the 40s in North-Central Kansas and 70s towards Southeast Kansas. Here in Topeka, temperatures should get to the low 60s Friday before the cold front comes blowing through. If there was any precipitation from this system, it would remain in far Northern Kansas along the Nebraska state line near Highway 36. There is a low chance for seeing some light rain becoming snow later in the evening on Friday. A dusting is expected, but the winds will be strong so you may need to use a little extra caution on the roadways Friday evening.

The weekend will be cooler, but mild with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, the upper 20s Saturaday night then returning to the 50s Sunday afternoon. Sunny skies will rule the weekend with breezy conditions too on both days.

We start next week warm with temperatures getting warm quickly with 70s in the forecast for Wednesday for now. Another cold front could sweep through on Wednesday next week late in the day and we MIGHT see some better rain and storm chances at that time.

VERY warm December so far with little changes in sight (WIBW)

Taking Action:

While dry conditions exist for the 8 day, there is a storm system that will need to be watched in the Friday to Friday night time frame. Right now models continue to keep the precipitation north in Nebraska but there is still time for the storm system to shift southward which would lead to some areas getting some moisture during this time frame. Friday will also have a wide range in temperatures for the day due to the cold front so make sure to check the WIBW Weather app on your specific location on what to expect, don’t just look at the 8 day because it may not reflect your area.

