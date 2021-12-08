Wednesday forecast: Mild today and tomorrow, cold front Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold start in the 20s this morning, highs will warm-up in the 50s this afternoon with increasing clouds after 2pm.

It remains mild for one more day for all of northeast KS on Thursday with highs in the 60s but Friday will be a very interesting day.

A storm system will be affecting the central plains Friday into Friday night with the highest chance of precipitation including snow staying in Nebraska. If there is going to be precipitation for the WIBW viewing area it would be light (likely less than 0.10″) and near the Nebraska border along HWY 36. If the precipitation is in the form of snow it would only amount to a dusting. So while not high amounts, it could still have a minor impact if snow were to fall due to the strong winds and slick spots on the roads, so something we’ll definitely continue to monitor. This will likely be the only precipitation chance for the next 8 days so the dry weather pattern continues.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny this morning with clouds increasing after 2pm. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning with some cloud cover in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds S/NW 5-15 mph.

Friday could have a wide range in temperatures due to a cold front pushing through: Temperatures could be stuck in the 30s and 40s near the Nebraska border with highs getting up in the 60s and 70s especially southeast of the turnpike with a few spots in between possibly stuck in the 50s. Depending on the speed of the front will depend on how warm it will get before temperatures begin to fall at some point during the day. Confidence is fairly high by 6pm most spots will have wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

It doesn’t get too cold Friday night, it’ll be seasonal with a seasonal afternoon on Saturday in the 40s. After that temperatures start to warm back up with highs in the 50s Sunday and 60s with 70s possible for the first half of next week. Differences in the models exist on if it starts to cool back down to more seasonal highs by Thursday or Friday.

Taking Action:

While dry conditions exist for the 8 day, there is a storm system that will need to be watched in the Friday to Friday night time frame. Right now models continue to keep the precipitation north in Nebraska but there is still time for the storm system to shift southward which would lead to some areas getting some moisture during this time frame. Friday will also have a wide range in temperatures for the day due to the cold front so make sure to check the WIBW Weather app on your specific location on what to expect, don’t just look at the 8 day because it may not reflect your area.

