In Washington and Kansas, memorial arrangements finalized for Sen. Robert Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden will be among those paying respects before former Sen. Bob Dole makes one final trip home to Kansas.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced final plans late Tuesday for a series of events to honor the late Senator’s life. Dole passed away early Sunday, Dec. 5, at the age of 98. Wounded in World War II, he went on to represent Kansas in Congress for more than three decades, stepping down from the Senate in 1996 when he became the Republican Presidential nominee.

Pres. Biden will be among speakers at Dole’s private memorial service Friday, Dec. 10, at the Washington National Cathedral.

A public memorial will take place the same day at National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The ceremony there will include Sen. Elizabeth Dole, Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Tom Hanks, and Savannah Guthrie.

Dole makes his final trip to Kansas on Friday evening. He will land at Salina Regional Airport, where a delegation led by Gov. Laura Kelly will receive him.

A public viewing is scheduled for from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Dole’s hometown of Russell, followed by an 11 a.m. service. Sens. Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall will speak. The public may then pass by Dole’s casket, leading up to a 1 p.m. departure for Topeka.

In Topeka, a public ceremony is planned for 4 p.m. in the Statehouse rotunda. Dole will lie in repose on the second level. Gov. Kelly; Sens. Marshall, Moran, and Nancy Kassebaum Baker; and former U.S. Rep. James Slattery will give remarks.

Remembrance events schedule (all event times are noted by local time):

Senator Robert J. Dole Lies in State at U.S. Capitol

Senator Dole will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, December 9. At 10 a.m., a private ceremony will be held with President Joe Biden, Congressional leadership, Senator Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole in the Rotunda. At 9:45 a.m., Joint Service Casket Team will retrieve casket and proceed to U.S. Capitol Rotunda Foyer. Formal departure will take place on Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol will not be open for public viewing.

Memorial Service at Washington National Cathedral

President Joe Biden will join national leaders and Senator Dole’s family members and close friends at Washington National Cathedral for an invitation-only memorial service honoring the life of Senator Dole on Friday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. President Biden, Senators Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle, and Senator Dole’s daughter Robin Dole, will offer tributes to the late Senator. Lee Greenwood will perform. The Cathedral will have a live stream of the service at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QHR0uQATsc.

Tribute Ceremony at World War II Memorial

On December 10, 11:00 a.m., the Senator’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral will be livestreamed on large screens at the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall. At 1:15 p.m., Senator Dole’s motorcade and casket will pause at the Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service. Remarks and tributes will be offered by close friends of the Doles, Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Tom Hanks, Academy Award-winning actor; and Savannah Guthrie, TODAY co-host. Senator Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband. U.S. Army Band will perform patriotic melodies. The public is invited to attend. ADA accommodations will be available. The ceremony will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/elizabethdolefoundation.

Return to Kansas

Following the WWII Memorial ceremony, the late Senator and his family will be transferred to Joint Base Andrews, Md. for his final trip home to Kansas. A departure ceremony will take place at approximately 2:35 p.m. The Senator’s casket will arrive at Salina Regional Airport the evening of December 10 and will be received by a Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly.

Russell Memorial Service

On December 11, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1:00 p.m., Senator Dole’s casket will depart.

Kansas State Capitol Service

On December 11, 4 p.m., Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Senator Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and will include remarks by Governor Kelly; Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker; and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Senator Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Senator Dole’s internment details are forthcoming.

