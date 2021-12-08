Two band directors, in the same district, named Directors of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local band directors, in the same district, have been named Directors of the Year by the Northeast District of Kansas Music Educators Association.

USD 345 shared a release saying the Seaman band directors,Ryan Simpson and Cary Stahly, both received the 2021 High School and Middle School Band Directors of the Year award.

Both Simpson and Stahly received their awards at the district mini-convention Saturday, Dec. 4, hosted by Seaman High School.

This is Stahly’s 2nd time winning the award and, in the release, he shares how much he enjoys teaching students music at Seaman High School.

“Teaching is very satisfying, it gives me goals,” said Stahly. “Every day is different and that’s how I can continue doing this for all these years.”

USD 345 says that Simpson has been with the district for 17 years and has been a music teacher for 25 years. He is currently the band director for Seaman Middle School.

“While I don’t know a single teacher that does the job for the accolades, it’s nice to receive recognition from colleagues that I admire and respect,” said Simpson. “Using music to help young people navigate their world while developing character and life skills is a real blessing.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.