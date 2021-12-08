Topeka leaders named to Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in the Topeka area have been named to the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022.

In its 39th year, the Greater Topeka Partnership said Leadership Greater Topeka is a local tradition that offers community leaders an opportunity to learn more about the changes and challenges Topeka and Shawnee Co. face. It said members of each class participate in a series of leadership training sessions, as well as a 2-day retreat.

“Topeka and Shawnee County have a history of developing strong leaders who are passionate about giving back to our community,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for GTP. “There is no shortage of talent in the area, and this year’s class features some of our brightest. Not only do we hope they benefit from Leadership Greater Topeka, but we know our community will benefit from their growth and determination.”

13 NEWS’s own Marleah Campbell and David Uhler have been named as members of the upcoming class. GTP said the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022 is as follows:

Qiana Anthony - Sr. Branch Sales Manager; CoreFirst Bank & Trust

Virginia Barnes - Director Blue Health Initiatives; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas

Lisa Becker - Lead Relationship Manager; AE Wealth Management

Tracy Blocker - Owner/Operations Manager; Technical Applications & Consulting

Marleah Campbell - Sports Director; WIBW-TV

Marsha Carrasco - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager; FHLBank of Topeka

Lane Clothier-McNeil - Executive Assitant; Hill’s Pet Nutrition

William Cochran - Chief of Staff; City of Topeka

Cleotha Daniels - Associate In-House Counsel; Midwest Health Inc.

Justin Davis - Director of Operations; SE2

Lauren Edelman - Director of Washburn University Leadership Institute; Washburn University

Autumn Friedli - Reader Services Supervisor; Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library

Leilani Grey - Director fo Admission, Diversity & Social Responsibility; Topeka Collegiate School

Martinez Hillard - Director of Workplace Campaigns; United Way of Greater Topeka

Ashley Lehman - Business Development Manager; Greater Topeka Partnership

Brynne Liedtke - Waitress/Student; 43 Ten/Shawnee Heights High School

Jacqueline Lightcap - Co-President; League of Women Voters of Kansas

Sarah Lundry - Culture Specialist; Advisors Excel

Leslie Meitner - Escrow Officer; Security 1st Title, LLC

Marcus Miller - Executive Director; First Tee - Greater Topeka

Jaclyn Mullins - Director of Community Engagement; The MCP Group

Sandra Muniz Uria - Customer Advisory Center Dual Manager; US Bank

Allison Oakes - Marketing Director; TK Business Magazine

Regina Penzig - Manager External Communications; Evergy Inc.

Jacquetta Ramirez-Jennings - Executive Director; SENT Inc.

Stanley Robinson - Finance Director, Customer Development; Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Rebecca Roth - Human Resource Specialist II; Shawnee Co. Human Resources

Brenden Sheehy - Senior Project Engineer; Bartlett & West

William Skrobacz, Jr. - Chief Strategy Officer; Capitol Federal Bank

Bobbie Smith - Assistant Director of Operations; BNSF Railway Company

David Uhler - Creative Services Director; WIBW-TV

Hannah Uhlrig - Deputy Director of Public Works; City of Topeka

Casey Vigus Office - Manager; Brandon Aldridge State Farm

Anthony Weingartner - Assistant Director; Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Bridget Whittington - Topeka Field Manager; Central National Bank

Michael Williams - Head Boys Basketball Coach; USD 501/Highland Park High School

