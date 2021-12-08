Topeka leaders named to Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in the Topeka area have been named to the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022.
In its 39th year, the Greater Topeka Partnership said Leadership Greater Topeka is a local tradition that offers community leaders an opportunity to learn more about the changes and challenges Topeka and Shawnee Co. face. It said members of each class participate in a series of leadership training sessions, as well as a 2-day retreat.
“Topeka and Shawnee County have a history of developing strong leaders who are passionate about giving back to our community,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, senior vice president of strategy for GTP. “There is no shortage of talent in the area, and this year’s class features some of our brightest. Not only do we hope they benefit from Leadership Greater Topeka, but we know our community will benefit from their growth and determination.”
13 NEWS’s own Marleah Campbell and David Uhler have been named as members of the upcoming class. GTP said the Leadership Greater Topeka Class of 2022 is as follows:
- Qiana Anthony - Sr. Branch Sales Manager; CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- Virginia Barnes - Director Blue Health Initiatives; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas
- Lisa Becker - Lead Relationship Manager; AE Wealth Management
- Tracy Blocker - Owner/Operations Manager; Technical Applications & Consulting
- Marleah Campbell - Sports Director; WIBW-TV
- Marsha Carrasco - Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager; FHLBank of Topeka
- Lane Clothier-McNeil - Executive Assitant; Hill’s Pet Nutrition
- William Cochran - Chief of Staff; City of Topeka
- Cleotha Daniels - Associate In-House Counsel; Midwest Health Inc.
- Justin Davis - Director of Operations; SE2
- Lauren Edelman - Director of Washburn University Leadership Institute; Washburn University
- Autumn Friedli - Reader Services Supervisor; Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library
- Leilani Grey - Director fo Admission, Diversity & Social Responsibility; Topeka Collegiate School
- Martinez Hillard - Director of Workplace Campaigns; United Way of Greater Topeka
- Ashley Lehman - Business Development Manager; Greater Topeka Partnership
- Brynne Liedtke - Waitress/Student; 43 Ten/Shawnee Heights High School
- Jacqueline Lightcap - Co-President; League of Women Voters of Kansas
- Sarah Lundry - Culture Specialist; Advisors Excel
- Leslie Meitner - Escrow Officer; Security 1st Title, LLC
- Marcus Miller - Executive Director; First Tee - Greater Topeka
- Jaclyn Mullins - Director of Community Engagement; The MCP Group
- Sandra Muniz Uria - Customer Advisory Center Dual Manager; US Bank
- Allison Oakes - Marketing Director; TK Business Magazine
- Regina Penzig - Manager External Communications; Evergy Inc.
- Jacquetta Ramirez-Jennings - Executive Director; SENT Inc.
- Stanley Robinson - Finance Director, Customer Development; Hill’s Pet Nutrition
- Rebecca Roth - Human Resource Specialist II; Shawnee Co. Human Resources
- Brenden Sheehy - Senior Project Engineer; Bartlett & West
- William Skrobacz, Jr. - Chief Strategy Officer; Capitol Federal Bank
- Bobbie Smith - Assistant Director of Operations; BNSF Railway Company
- David Uhler - Creative Services Director; WIBW-TV
- Hannah Uhlrig - Deputy Director of Public Works; City of Topeka
- Casey Vigus Office - Manager; Brandon Aldridge State Farm
- Anthony Weingartner - Assistant Director; Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Bridget Whittington - Topeka Field Manager; Central National Bank
- Michael Williams - Head Boys Basketball Coach; USD 501/Highland Park High School
