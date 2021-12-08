Topeka City Council approves grants to help improve neighborhoods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some Topeka neighborhoods will be receiving some financial help thanks to grants approved by the Topeka City Council.

council members all voted to approve several Topeka DREAMS grants, which provide support to neighborhood improvement groups.

The approval includes more than $190,000 in grant funding for projects in local neighborhoods.

The neighborhoods may use the money for community engagement or revitalization projects.

Director of Community Engagement, Monique Glaude, says the grants will give low to moderate-income neighborhoods a chance to enhance the area.

“We think that it is a wonderful opportunity and we are very pleased with the neighborhood leaders that put their time and effort into talking to their neighbors and asking what the neighbors wanted to see and then developing the projects and now it will take fruition.”

Neighborhoods receiving grants are North Topeka West, Valley Park, and Highland Acres.

