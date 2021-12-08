Ten area agencies partner to combat human trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new task force made up of ten area agencies was created to combat human trafficking in Northeast Kansas.

The Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force (KVHTTF) will sign a memorandum agreement Wednesday morning at the law enforcement center in Topeka.

The agencies involved include; the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Washburn University Police Department, Silver Lake Police Department, USD 501 Police Department, Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Special Operations Division.

“The creation of this task force represents a historic moment for northeast Kansas in our fight against human trafficking,” said Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay. “This step signifies our collective commitment to invest our time, resources, and focus in combatting and dismantling all forms of human trafficking in our communities.”

The mission of the task force is to create a centralized network for multi-agency intelligence sharing and combined operational responses to intervene in illegal human trafficking operations.

Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will also announce a new human trafficking hotline for the public to report criminal activity and information related to human trafficking. The hotline will be funded by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Cash rewards will be available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects involved in human trafficking activities.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery,” said Kagay. “The exploitation, sex trafficking, and forced labor that constitute these offenses are systems of evil. They are an affront to the law, to our collective moral conscience, and to our shared principles of liberty and human dignity.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.