Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday, WSMV reports.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles were killed, two were transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan following...
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
(File)
Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Valerie Lynn Shaffer, 35, of Hoyt, was arrested Monday night after a traffic stop on NW Topeka...
Jackson County woman arrested on meth count in North Topeka
Eric Puckett, 37, of Sabetha was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for indecent liberties with a...
Sabetha man arrested for indecent liberties with a child

Latest News

Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Oskaloosa woman in custody after Jackson Co. chase
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Topeka City Council approves DREAMS grants to help improve neighborhoods
Topeka City Council approves grants to help improve neighborhoods
The Pennant is the new home for the Red Stocking Breakfast benefiting KCSL.
KCSL grateful for return of Red Stocking Breakfast