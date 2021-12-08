Advertisement

Silver Alert cancelled after Marysville man found

Jim Knecht
Jim Knecht(KBI)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert for a man from Marysville has been cancelled.

The KBI announced that James Knecht, 72, was found Tuesday in Nebraska.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue the alert for James “Jim” Knecht, 72.

Authorities say Knecht left his Marysville home around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and was last seen around 10 a.m. at the C.J. East gas station along Hwy. 36 in Marysville.

Knecht is a white man, approximately 6′1″, and weighing 280 lbs. He has blue eyes and is bald. He has a red birthmark on his forehead. Knecht was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

Knecht is driving a blue 2002 Buick Century with Kansas tag 240NEX. He may be traveling toward Iowa.

In addition to his dementia, authorities say he does not have his needed medication with him.

Anyone who sees Knecht or his vehicle should call 911, or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, 785-562-3141.

