State Treasurer encouraging Kansans to cash in on unclaimed property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Treasurer’s office wants to help return unclaimed property back into the pockets of their rightful Kansas owners.

Treasurer Lynn Rogers said his office serves as trustees for about $400 million in unclaimed property.

According to the treasurer, unclaimed property ranges from abandoned checking accounts to untouched paychecks even medals and memorabilia.

Rogers said the program renamed “Christmas Cash” for the holiday season comes in handy during a time of year when Kansans may be looking for a financial refresh.

“We think the end of the year is great because people need money for Christmas,” he said.

“We have Christmas cash but it also helps to start the year fresh to help yourself get out of debt a little bit or use that money for something that’s important to get your house on a strong financial footing than that’s what we want to do.”

Rogers said he has seen the program’s benefits throughout the pandemic.

“One of the things we did when I first came to office is that we compared our unclaimed property to the folks filing for unemployment,” he explained.

“We found about a million dollars for those Kansans and so we reached out to each of them to let them know they had extra cash and sometimes it’s only $20 or $30 which can be a tank of gas or a meal out but we wanted to connect it with people who needed it the most.”

Rogers said the average payout for a Kansan claiming unclaimed property amounts to around $200.

He said getting people what is theirs is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“It’s just very important to us that people have access to their own money.”

Search here to see if you have unclaimed property.

Rogers said it will take about two to three weeks to get a check to you if you do have unclaimed property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.